Unrestrained Inquiry
Why We Need Robert F. Kennedy Jr. To Tame America's Medical Beast
The Broken and Out-of-Control Medical "Sick Care" System Needs A "Swamp Draining" And RFK Jr. Is Fit To Do It
13 hrs ago
13 hrs ago
August 2024
The Next Stage of Democracy
Our current government system is flawed – how can we fix it?
Aug 21, 2024
Aug 21, 2024
July 2024
Everything is non-linear
A shift in thinking changes everything
Jul 17, 2024
Jul 17, 2024
September 2023
For the Umpteenth Time, Vaccines Did Not Save Us
Trolls repeat the lie that "Vaccines saved millions of lives in the USA" and the record needs to be set straight
Sep 12, 2023
Sep 12, 2023
"Modern" Liberalism – Navigating a Bizarre Evolution
Modern-"woke" liberals are anything but liberal
Sep 9, 2023
Sep 9, 2023
Stronger Than They Say – Rising About the Notion of 'Safety'
Society Conditions us to "Stay Safe." Instead, We Should "Stay Strong."
Sep 6, 2023
Sep 6, 2023
Food Forests: The New Goldmine in Your Backyard
How Having Your Own Food Forest Safeguards Your Freedom
Sep 5, 2023
Sep 5, 2023
January 2023
How Medicine Fails to Protect Children's Health from Chronic Disease
How Medicine's Ignorance of Environmental Toxicity Is Harming All of Us
Jan 2, 2023
Jan 2, 2023
October 2022
Covid Virus or No Covid Virus?
My Thoughts on the Cowan/Kaufman Theory That Viruses Don't Exist
Oct 14, 2022
Oct 14, 2022
May 2022
Focus on the Basics - "Why COVID Vaccine Can't Save Us"
The majority of the public doesn't have a clue what's wrong
May 2, 2022
May 2, 2022
Has COVID killed 800,000+ Americans?
The most egregious statistical error during the pandemic is also commonly said - “800,000+ people were killed in America by COVID.”
May 1, 2022
May 1, 2022
April 2022
Real-Life Conspiracies - The COVID Origin Cover-up Debacle
It's a problem when government officials lie and yell 'conspiracy theory' for problems they caused.
Apr 7, 2022
Apr 7, 2022
