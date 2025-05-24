The federal government wants us to get Real IDs. The TSA reports: “Starting May 2025, U.S. travelers must be REAL ID compliant to board domestic flights and access certain federal facilities” (note this isn’t necessarily true, as additional identification is allowed; see here).

You should have seen my face when I first saw this because I was confused and bewildered by it. We’ve been flying just fine with driver’s licenses now for decades. 9/11 was over 20 years ago, and there hasn’t been another terrorist event like it since.

Moreover, driver's license numbers seem to be already tied to the airline reservations process. Law enforcement agencies regularly utilize state driver's license databases for criminal background checks and facial recognition. What good will adding Real ID add to the mix?

Nowadays, there seems to be no end to “petty tyrannies” and regulation of our private lives. You can’t find an incandescent bulb anymore, and fluorescent lighting has become ubiquitous.

Everywhere we go, we are tracked in some way. The websites we visit sell out info to third parties and our credit card information is mined by corporates looking to sell us more stuff.

And now you tell me I can’t fly on a plane without Real ID? Not another encroachment on personal liberty, I thought.

But maybe it’s just easy enough to switch. Some states enforce Real ID by default. So we don’t have anything to worry about, right?

Wrong. Well, maybe. I don’t know. But something doesn’t sit right with me, and this is the part where I began my deep dive into Real ID.

What’s wrong with a more secure driver’s license?

According to the TSA, the Real ID establishes “minimum security standards for state-issued driver's licenses and identification cards and prohibits certain federal agencies from accepting for official purposes licenses and identification cards from states that do not meet these standards.”

This sounds like a good idea. Real IDs make it harder to forge driver’s licenses, which I assume would make it harder for minors to purchase alcohol or cigarettes. Better identification for voting would also improve election integrity.

Additionally, there is the issue of dealing with terrorism. After 9/11, one of the recommendations from the 9/11 Commission was to have more security for driver’s licenses, especially when boarding plans.

What’s not to like about all of this? We already have passports and social security identification. Having a social security card is almost a necessity nowadays. Isn’t the Real ID just another form of identification in the vein of the types we already have?

Is Real ID a step toward national identification?

After some digging, I learned that one of the biggest objections to Real ID is one of states versus national rights.

According to the Citizens Council for Health Freedom, Real ID is unconstitutional because the Tenth Amendment guarantees that “powers not delegated to the United States by the Constitution, nor prohibited by it to the states, are reserved to the states.”

Since the US Constitution does not explicitly grant the federal government the right to create a national ID then the topic of identification should be left to the states. We currently have a system where states issue their own state driver’s licenses and this data is maintained on a per-state basis.

This state-driven identification system is in line with our system of federalism, in which powers are distributed between federal and state governments. This serves as a kind of check-and-balance against federal abuse of powers.

One significant criticism of Real ID is that it is a step towards national identification and thereby subtly undermines state protections of privacy that exist under federalism.

Supporters of Real ID try to assure the public that it does not create a new “centralized federal database of citizens. " Instead, by creating the infrastructure that allows interconnectivity and uniform interfaces for all state driver's license databases, it effectively functions just as well as a national identification system.

Before Real ID, states had discrete, siloed databases, and there were no requirements for interoperability between state and federal government. With Real ID, federal law mandates consistency across all 50 states and territories.

Real ID allows a means to access and verify citizen identification via its State-to-State (S2S) Verification Service run by the American Association of Motor Vehicle Administrators. The Department of Homeland Security will require states to participate in the S2S service.

To be fair to the federal government, as of May 22, 2025, certain policies prevent the federal government from utilizing the S2S service. But as we will see later, this is no assurance that the federal government cannot still get at this data.

Effectively, we have an interoperable data record that is indexed and accessible across state lines. The duck looks and quacks just like a national identification system.

Does Real ID create more tracking of citizens?

Real ID will mandate a standardized set of documents to be used in obtaining identification. However, the part not mentioned in the media is that states will be required to store a digital copy of source documents in state databases, possibly indefinitely.

Before Real ID, the source documents you presented to your state to get your driver’s license were used just for verification of eligibility, and that was it. The state did not retain the source documents.

However, this changes with Real ID. Now, the state database must store digital copies of your source documents. It may contain a scanned version of the certificate, your utility bill with your address written on it, or even a copy of your bank statement with your account number.

Now, how long can state governments hold onto your data? The reality is as long as it wants. The Department of Homeland Security mandates a minimum of 7 years for data retention, but that’s just the minimum. Some states hold onto data indefinitely.

Real ID adds digital tracking of citizens that did not exist before. But what are the risks here? If a data breach occurs (and this does happen from time to time), malicious hackers could get your data.

However, another legitimate concern is the possibility of government abuse. We’ll look at this in the next section.

Can the government expand on the powers granted to it by Real ID?

The most concerning part of Real ID is that it serves as a baseline national digital identification infrastructure that can be expanded upon virtually any time.

State DMVs have essentially been turned into identity data repositories, and the S2S Verification system allows the interconnections to retrieve the right data. At any time, the federal government can mandate additional data about individuals be collected.

The most concerning data is biometric data. What if the federal government mandated the collection of fingerprints or other genetic data as part of the Real ID infrastructure? Already, the TSA is using facial recognition technology to assist with identity verification.

Though the TSA states that “Your photo and personal data are deleted after your identity is verified. Images are not used for law enforcement, surveillance and not shared with other entities” what assurance do we have that this policy will not change in the future?

What assurance do we have that the federal government won’t just change its policies and start accessing citizen data via the S2S Verification System? What assurance do we have that the federal government won’t just mine this data and create its own centralized national database?

We don’t have these guarantees and that is the problem with Real ID. Too many loopholes to expand government power.

Making Changes To Real ID To Protect Citizens’ Rights

At first glance, Real ID appears to be a modest upgrade — a more secure driver’s license in response to 9/11. But its more profound implications reveal something far more significant: the quiet construction of a federally enforced identity architecture with no hard limits on future surveillance, data expansion, or scope creep.

Could Real ID be used to perpetrate government abuses? Back in 2021, I remember reading a The Hill article “Coming soon: America’s own social credit system” which broached topic of introducing a social credit system into America.

Imagine a future where you’re denied boarding because of a social media post flagged by an algorithm. Your Real ID-linked identity has quietly been fused with behavioral risk metrics — and there's no appeal.

And once biometric data, behavioral records, and interlinked databases are built atop this Real ID spine, it becomes trivially easy to sort, surveil, and restrict citizens under the pretext of “safety,” “compliance,” or “misinformation.”

Government has a way of wanting more powers and control. Recall that during the COVID pandemic, those critical of government policies were labeled as extremists by the Biden admin. And recall too that the extraordinary powers to surveil Americans under the Patriot Act were supposed to be temporary (they are still around).

This is how digital authoritarianism arrives: not as a single tyrannical law, but as a series of “technical upgrades” justified in the name of convenience and security.

But this future is not inevitable.

There are current endeavors to Stop Real ID by the Citizens’ Council for Health Freedom. They have an accompanying article “REAL ID Repeal — Seven Reasons to Act” that is a good recommended read.

My analysis suggests that the intentions behind Real ID were good ones, but its original authors did not go far enough to protect citizens’ rights. As such, I have a list of recommendations.

The following are amendments to the Real ID that would constrain government powers to protect citizen rights:

1. Prohibit Federal Centralization of Identity Data

We must explicitly prohibit the federal government from pulling Real ID data and creating a separate centralized database using that information.

2. Limit Law Enforcement Surveillance Use

We must prohibit law enforcement from using Real ID data, including photographs and document scans, for facial recognition, behavioral profiling, or geolocation tracking by federal or state law enforcement without a warrant supported by probable cause.

3. Ban the Use for Social Credit–Like Scoring

We must prohibit any government agency or third-party service provider from using Real ID data to generate behavioral or financial trust scores that affect access to public or private goods or services.

4. Data Minimization and Expiry Clause

Data held by Real ID must be temporary (i.e., a maximum of 7 years) and cannot be used for secondary purposes.

5. Right to Audit and Correct Records

Individuals should have the right to inspect, correct, and delete any personally identifiable information collected or stored under Real ID, with clear processes established by state agencies.

6. Disallow Persistent Universal Identifiers

Ban the creation of universal ID numbers within the Real ID system that can be cross-linked across domains (e.g., health, finance, travel). Data should remain at the state level with no unified national index. States can share only verification tokens, not full records.

7. Require Legislative Approval for Functional Expansion

Any expansion of Real ID’s purpose (e.g., to include digital ID, biometric login, banking, voting) must pass through Congressional review and public comment.

Essentially, the above amendments to the Real ID Act do not dismantle it entirely but aim to put it back in the box and ensure it can’t morph into a platform for mass surveillance or social credit scoring.

We Need To Do More To Protect Liberty in the Digital Age

Making amendments to Real ID is just the beginning. The Founding Fathers would not have imagined the digital world we live in now, a world in which AI rivals human intelligence and where data is king.

In this new world, we need a parallel vision that defends the legitimate need for identity verification without sacrificing civil liberties. This could include:

Decentralized digital credentials using cryptographic attestations instead of stored documents.

Opt-in-only biometric verification with zero retention policies.

Explicit data minimization laws and sunset clauses for all identity-linked data.

A Digital Bill of Rights that guarantees freedom of movement, anonymity in daily life, and the right to inspect and delete one's own data.

The future of freedom will not be decided in a dramatic moment but in whether we notice these slow, bureaucratic changes as they happen and choose to act.

Real ID might be a technical policy, but it opens the door to a political and moral choice — will we be citizens or subjects in the digital age?

The time to decide is now.