Wired broke a story that should have set off alarm bells across the political spectrum: U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has signed a contract for 24/7 social media surveillance, vastly expanding the federal government’s monitoring capabilities across the digital landscape.

Though this development is framed in the context of illegal immigration, it represents something much larger and more enduring: the institutionalization of permanent surveillance that began under the Patriot Act. Once surveillance tools are created for one purpose, they are never dismantled—they are repurposed, rebranded, and redeployed for new targets.

We’ve seen this before. After 9/11, surveillance was justified to track terrorists. A decade later, similar tools were deployed to monitor “extremists” and “radicals.” More recently, federal public health agencies began exploring social media monitoring to identify “vaccine hesitancy” and “vaccine radicals.” The specific target may change—but the architecture of surveillance remains and grows.

ICE’s contract isn’t just about immigration. It’s about who the government decides to watch next.

The Bureaucratic Logic of Permanent Surveillance

The ICE contract should be understood not as an isolated policy choice, but as part of a larger bureaucratic and psychological pattern that drives government institutions toward perpetual expansion of their surveillance powers.

Once surveillance is justified for one “enemy,” it will inevitably be repurposed for the next. The tools remain, the targets change, and the circle of suspicion widens.

This logic isn’t new. In 1961, President Dwight D. Eisenhower famously warned of the military–industrial complex: a self-reinforcing alliance between the defense establishment, contractors, and political institutions. Its power depended not on achieving victory but on the perpetual existence of threats. A vast ecosystem of bureaucrats, military leaders, analysts, intelligence officials, contractors, and academics became economically and professionally dependent on endless conflict. Over time, this structure shaped U.S. foreign policy—not through explicit conspiracy, but through institutional inertia and shared incentives.

What we are witnessing today is a mutation of that complex, adapted for the digital and biosecurity age. Instead of being limited to generals, defense firms, and foreign battlefields, the new system integrates:

Public health agencies

Intelligence and security services

Technology platforms

Behavioral scientists and social media analysts

Contracted data-mining firms

This biosecurity–industrial–surveillance complex doesn’t rely on wars overseas. It operates on domestic populations, identifying and managing “threats” in the form of ideologies, behaviors, networks, or health choices. The battlefield is now the information ecosystem—and your social media feed.

The Rise of a Permanent Professional Class

Like the military–industrial complex before it, today’s surveillance apparatus has given rise to a permanent professional class—a self-perpetuating elite whose careers, status, and budgets depend on the continuous identification and management of threats.

Bureaucratically , this class grows through new offices, advisory councils, “fusion centers,” and interagency task forces.

Culturally , it frames itself as the guardian of truth, safety, and “public order,” deciding which viewpoints are legitimate and which are dangerous.

Economically, it thrives on government contracts, consulting gigs, think-tank positions, and a revolving door between agencies, tech companies, and academia.

Because their authority depends on the existence of threats, the incentive is not to solve problems but to perpetuate or redefine them. Yesterday’s communist is today’s extremist; yesterday’s terrorist is today’s “vaccine radical.” Tomorrow’s target could be environmental violators, economic dissenters, or critics of state institutions.

This is the bureaucratic logic of perpetual warfare, translated into surveillance and social control. The technologies are merely tools. The true engine is institutional self-preservation combined with the psychological need to frame society as a battlefield.

From Terrorists to Vaccine Radicals: A Timeline of Expansion

2001–2010: Terrorists

After 9/11, the Patriot Act and NSA programs created unprecedented surveillance powers to monitor foreign and domestic communications.

2010–2016: Domestic Extremists and Cyber Threats

Surveillance tools shifted toward monitoring homegrown radicalization, hacker groups, and ideological movements.

2020–2022: Vaccine Hesitancy and Pandemic Dissent

During the COVID-19 pandemic, agencies and contracted researchers explored using similar surveillance to monitor “vaccine hesitancy,” “anti-vax radicals,” and health-related “misinformation” online.

2025: Immigration and Beyond

ICE’s new 24/7 surveillance powers show that the infrastructure is still expanding—now under the banner of immigration enforcement.

The enemy always changes, but the underlying architecture—and the bureaucratic class that manages it—remains constant.

How to Push Back

The example set by movements like MAHA (Make America Honest Again) suggests practical steps to resist this institutional consolidation:

Outside Oversight

Independent, diverse voices must oversee surveillance institutions. Insiders cannot meaningfully police themselves. Independent Research and Measurement

Unaffiliated researchers should assess the true scale of national security threats, rather than deferring to agency narratives. Radical Transparency

All surveillance-related activities should be subject to radical openness—no secret contracts, no hidden algorithms, no black-box decisions. Citizen Involvement

Citizens and their representatives must have formal roles in evaluating and constraining the actions of the professional class, not merely rubber-stamping decisions. Rights Expansion

Privacy, speech, and due process rights must be strengthened in legislation and interpreted robustly under constitutional law to prevent surveillance creep.

A Final Warning

The ICE surveillance program is not an anomaly. It is a signal—a marker of how surveillance systems designed for one mission inevitably find new ones. Just as the military–industrial complex expanded through perpetual foreign threats, this new digital–biosecurity complex expands through shifting domestic “enemies.”

If we accept each new expansion passively because the current target seems justified, we will wake up to find a permanent surveillance state woven invisibly through our everyday lives, monitoring not just illegal immigrants or extremists but all of us.

The real question is not who is being watched today, but who will be watched tomorrow—and whether, by then, it will be too late to say no.