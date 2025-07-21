When Denmark’s Statens Serum Institut claimed its nationwide cohort study by Hviid et al. “debunks” the aluminum-autism connection, I laughed, then cringed. This wasn’t science—it was public-health theater, meticulously designed to reach the conclusion the researchers wanted. Here’s why this study isn’t just disappointing—it’s deeply embarrassing for public health authorities.

1. The “No-Aluminum” Comparison Was Buried in Broad Averages

There were completely unvaccinated children in this dataset—over 15,000 (≈1.2%) got zero aluminum by age 2. But Hviid didn’t let you compare them to other kids. Instead, he lumped these zero-aluminum children with those who got tiny amounts into a broad “0–1.5 mg” bucket. That deliberately erases any opportunity to see if no aluminum at all makes any difference. Why? Because it would have cut against the narrative he was scripting.

2. You Know What Happens When You Exclude High-Risk People

Hviid’s study excluded anyone with congenital disorders, pre-existing issues, or “implausible vaccination patterns.” You know, exactly the kids most likely at risk of neuro-immune or developmental trouble. But in safety science, those are the critical kids. Excluding potential signals is the opposite of robust design—it’s a recipe for missing real harms.

3. “Adjusted for Birth Year” = Garbage In, Garbage Out

As Jeremy Hammond pointed out, adjusting for birth year isn't a legitimate statistical control—it's modeling out any real variation in exposure. This is textbook statistical manipulation ("control for the variable you think matters most") designed so thoroughly that no pattern can emerge—even if it genuinely existed.

The fact that dose-response disappears when you add this “covariate” tells me plenty. If real harm was there, this method would flatten it out.

4. The Dose-Response Effect? Muted by Design

The reporters crowed that cumulative aluminum doses—averaging 3 mg by age 2—had no harmful association. But that ignores the fact that true dose-response is more visible when you WAKE UP and look at those receiving no aluminum. Instead, you read a hazard ratio of 0.93 for neurodevelopmental disorders—cast as reassurance, but statistically it could hide signals.

5. Exclusion Bias + Data Manipulation = A Study That Can Only Say “No Harm”

Between grouping zero-aluminum kids with others, excluding high-risk subjects, and using statistical tricks to dampen variability, the study was built to produce one outcome—and only one.

This isn’t epidemiology—it’s PR. And yes, I’m embarrassed for public health—because when you rig your study design, you shouldn’t dare call it “reassuring evidence.”

What Real Safety Science Would Do

Compare zero vs low vs high aluminum dose categories explicitly Include all subjects, especially those with vulnerabilities Avoid post-hoc adjustments that artificially flatten results Disclose data cross-tabs for autism rates by exposure category

That’s how you earn public trust, not disappear entire subgroups and toss in “covariates” to clean your graph.

Final Word: This Isn’t Science—It’s a PR Exercise

If public health wants to stop hemorrhaging trust, it needs real scientific rigor—not pre-defined outcomes wrapped in polished prose. Study designers need integrity: collecting honest data, reporting all strata, and not deciding results before doing the analysis.

Until then, publishing papers that can only conclude “no link”—because they’ve played hide-and-seek with data—will do far more harm to credibility than whatever unproven risks underlie any aluminum-autism question.

Sources

Hammond, Jeremy. “How the Danish Study on Aluminum in Vaccines Was Designed to Find No Harm”

https://www.jeremyrhammond.com/2025/07/16/how-the-danish-study-on-aluminum-in-vaccines-was-designed-to-find-no-harm/

2025 Hviid. “Aluminum-Adsorbed Vaccines and Chronic Diseases in Childhood: A Nationwide Cohort Study”

https://www.acpjournals.org/doi/10.7326/ANNALS-25-00997