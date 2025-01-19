We need to be honest. The American medical system is a broken and out-of-control system, defended by a swamp of vested power interests, including politicians, the medical establishment, healthcare insurance providers, and Big Pharma.

We are at a crossroads. Despite being one of the wealthiest nations in the world, Americans pay far more for healthcare and sub-standard results than high-income nations. They must deal with a frustratingly complex health insurance system. Inarguably, this system is failing the public as an epidemic of chronic disease continues to burden Americans while those within public health often have significant conflicts of interest.

We need change. Generations of politicians, doctors, public health professionals, and scientists, while well-meaning, have left us with a broken system.

It's time to admit that something is wrong and that now is the time to fix it. When faced with the intractable, we require the fresh eyes of someone outside the current system.

Enter Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who believes in making America healthy again. His unique combination of passion, experience, and bold vision makes him the right leader to fix everything wrong with our healthcare system and safeguard it for future generations.

A Champion of Advocacy and Justice

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. comes from a lineage deeply rooted in public service, civil rights, and justice. His father, Robert F. Kennedy, and his uncle, President John F. Kennedy, embodied a commitment to equity and the public good.

This heritage has shaped Kennedy Jr. into a tireless advocate for fairness and integrity in public policy, making him a natural candidate to overhaul a healthcare system that too often prioritizes profit over people.

His career has been defined by a willingness to take on powerful institutions in defense of the public. As an environmental lawyer, Kennedy fought against corporate giants polluting the environment, demonstrating his ability to stand firm amid entrenched interests.

This experience positions him to challenge the pharmaceutical and insurance industries that dominate the current healthcare landscape and "drain the swamp" of corporate interests that hold our government institutions captive. He is unafraid to ask tough questions and demands accountability from those who wield power, an essential trait for anyone seeking to reform healthcare.

The Medical Beast Needs To Be Tamed

The medical system is a beast that continues to take a greater and greater share of the national GDP. We spend double the amount for healthcare, and we provide the most vaccinations. Yet our life expectancy is the lowest, our suicide rates are the highest, and our chronic disease and obesity burden is two times higher relative to peer Western nations.

But our doctors and scientists don’t want to talk about this. Instead, they focus on attacking those seeking to reform the system. The denialism must end.

The media attacks on Robert F. Kennedy Jr. are consistently negative, and there is a concerted lobbying effort to block his Senate confirmation to lead the US government in the Health and Human Services (HHS). These attacks are driven by those within the medical establishment, affiliated with Big Pharma, and who benefit from the status quo.

It only requires a modicum of critical thinking to see what is wrong with the claims:

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is anti-vaccine – False. The medical establishment wants to label "any vaccine criticism" as "anti-vaccine." But, like all medicines, we have to recognize that the adverse effects of vaccination are real. These should be studied and understood. The reality of vaccine injury is now well-acknowledged, though often denied by the medical establishment. The US government has paid significant compensation to those who have experienced vaccine injury. Robert F. Kennedy Jr. believes in discredited theories between vaccines and autism – False. Robert F. Kennedy Jr. asserts a possible link between vaccines and autism, and public health needs to study this relationship in earnest. Contrary to what the medical establishment says, the existing studies do not support the claim that "vaccines do not cause autism." In reality, only one vaccine (MMR) and one ingredient (thimerosal) have been studied in-depth for a relationship to autism. Moreover, existing studies that look at vaccines and autism have apparent flaws. Robert F. Kennedy Jr. will stop all vaccinations – False. Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has stated: "People ought to have a choice, and that choice ought to be informed by the best information." Robert F. Kennedy Jr. caused an outbreak of measles that killed more than 80 children – False. An independent investigation done by Dr. Vinay Prasad concluded that the drop in measles vaccination rates was the result of the news of two babies dying after MMR vaccination in 2018 and the subsequent government investigation. Robert F. Kennedy Jr. endangers the public by stopping investment into infectious disease – False. Medicine has confused "vaccination uptake" with actual health. Significant funding and research have already been done for infectious diseases, but other equally salient topics that affect health need to be understood. Robert F. Kennedy will redirect scientific funding toward understanding the chronic disease epidemic, implementing regenerative agriculture, and combating environmental toxins.

Regulatory agencies such as the FDA and CDC are meant to safeguard public health but often rely upon Big Pharma funding. This raises the question of just how independent and unbiased they are.

We should also acknowledge just how toxic the medical culture has become. Medical doctors and medical institutions have had a long history of denying vaccine injury. The gaslighting has become so bad that those experiencing vaccine injury have had to form their own support and advocacy organizations. The status quo is kept in place by shaming and retaliation against medical professionals who question the system.

Overall, the attacks on Robert F. Kennedy Jr. are essentially a distraction from the deeper problems of the medical system. But they are also a positive signal that he can change the toxic medical culture and take the US healthcare and medical systems towards its next evolution.

A New Path Forward

We need a fresh approach to public health. This broader, more human-centered vision looks beyond treating symptoms or narrowly focusing on vaccines as the sole answer to every challenge when vaccines are just one tool in the more extensive health toolbox. We need one that values human dignity, respects personal choice, and focuses on building a foundation of wellness for everyone.

We need a system that prioritizes prevention and the cornerstones of health and wellness: clean air, safe water, nutrient-rich foods, mental well-being, environments free of dangerous chemicals, affordable access to healthcare, and respect for the informed consent and dignity of individuals.

For too long, powerful industries, entrenched interests, and those with fancy medical credentials have dominated the conversation, shaping policies that often prioritize profits over people. This one-size-fits-all approach fails to address the unique needs of individuals and communities and financially benefits Big Pharma, which can push its vaccine on the populace without regard to individual needs.

We need to shift public health's focus back to people, not profits, and embrace a more holistic approach; he can help guide us toward a healthier, more inclusive future where public health empowers everyone to live full, dignified lives.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. understands that we can't achieve actual health if we ignore environmental toxins, neglect chronic disease prevention, dismiss the voices of those who feel left behind by the current system, or undermine informed consent.

We need his focus on transparency, accountability, and the deeper systemic issues in healthcare. He reminds us that proper health isn't just about eradicating disease — it's about creating the conditions for people to thrive.

Ultimately, Public health isn’t just about eradicating disease – it’s about creating conditions for people to thrive and self-actualize.

To reform the US healthcare system, we do not need more "yes-men" beholden to industry interests or "medical insiders" who advocate for the failing status quo.

We need real reformers. We need Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to head HHS.